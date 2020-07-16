Former Ningo Prampram MP ET Mensah has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The former Sports Minister is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after he was rushed in over difficulties in breathing Wednesday, Starr News sources said.
He joins a growing list of high profile Ghanaians who have tested positive for the virus.
Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration Minister Dan Botwe all tested positive for the virus but have recovered.
However, MD of the Forestry Commission Sir John died of the virus two weeks ago. President Akufo-Addo is currently in isolation after coming into contact with an infected person.
In all, some 139 Ghanaians have died of the virus.
Below is the regional breakdown of cases in Ghana
Greater Accra Region – 13,986
Ashanti Region – 5,277
Western Region – 2,190
Central Region – 1,131
Eastern Region – 962
Volta Region – 441
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Bono East Region – 206
Western North Region – 200
Oti Region – 138
Bono Region – 107
Ahafo Region – 103
Upper West Region – 70
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
