2 hours ago

Former Ningo Prampram MP ET Mensah has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Sports Minister is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after he was rushed in over difficulties in breathing Wednesday, Starr News sources said.

He joins a growing list of high profile Ghanaians who have tested positive for the virus.

Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration Minister Dan Botwe all tested positive for the virus but have recovered.

However, MD of the Forestry Commission Sir John died of the virus two weeks ago. President Akufo-Addo is currently in isolation after coming into contact with an infected person.

In all, some 139 Ghanaians have died of the virus.

Below is the regional breakdown of cases in Ghana

Greater Accra Region – 13,986

Ashanti Region – 5,277

Western Region – 2,190

Central Region – 1,131

Eastern Region – 962

Volta Region – 441

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Bono East Region – 206

Western North Region – 200

Oti Region – 138

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

Starr FM