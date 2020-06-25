26 minutes ago

Some parts of the capital, Accra have been hit by an earth tremor.

This occurred thrice at around 11pm on Wednesday night, June 24, 2020.

Affected areas include Dzorwulu, Lapaz, Weija, Achimota, Gbawe, Madina, Tema among others.

The Ghana Seismic Center, under the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) is yet to confirm the reason for the tremor.

What is an earth tremor?

An earth tremor is a relatively small or short-lived movement of the earth’s surface caused by the same forces that produce earthquakes. Earth tremors are strong enough to be felt by people.

Scientists say earth tremors can occur when the force exerted on the rock mass exceeds its strength.

Earth tremors recorded in Ghana

Ghana experienced two earth tremors in 2019 and one in 2018. These tremors were recorded mostly in Accra, the capital.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to announce their experiences:

