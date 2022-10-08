4 hours ago

Popular event centre, 'The Underbridge' is back to active business few hours after a misunderstanding led to its temporary closure by officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The famous event and entertainment centre was put under lock and key for a few hours by a team of GRA Taskforce after the management of the facility was allegedly accused of failing to register and issue Value Added Tax receipts.

This, however, was later found to have been a lack of proper communication between the team and management which was hurriedly rectified by the two parties – an insider revealed.

Normal business has therefore resumed in earnest at the most popular event centre with no inconvenience.