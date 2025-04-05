5 hours ago

On April 21, 2025, the Offinso North Nkenkaasu Methodist Park will host an Easter Football Gala, a vibrant tournament aimed at bringing communities together through the joy of football.

The Easter Football Gala will feature teams representing various neighborhoods and local organizations, engaging in friendly competition to claim the title of champions.

In addition to football matches, the event will include various activities designed to keep families entertained, including games for children, food stalls featuring local delicacies, and live music performances.

The Easter Football Gala is more than just a sports event; it is an initiative to foster unity and collaboration among the diverse groups within the Offinso North region. By encouraging participation from various local teams and families, the organizers hope to strengthen community bonds, promote healthy lifestyles, and create lasting friendships.

Also, this event provides a platform for local talent to shine, from aspiring football players to musicians and vendors, thereby supporting the local economy and fostering community pride.

The event is free to attend, ensuring everyone has access to the festivities and can partake in the Easter spirit.

As the event approaches, excitement is building for the Easter Football Gala at the Offinso North Nkenkaasu Methodist Park.

The CEO of DM Energy, Nana Kojo Boateng, also known as Dada Joe is the patron and organizer of the event.

The event promises to be a day filled with sportsmanship, and community spirit.