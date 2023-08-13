4 hours ago

Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has asked the NPP delegates in the Mpraeso constituency to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, with a sizable majority to become the party's flagbearer.

In his remarks to the Mpraeso delegates, Hon. Seth Acheampong made it clear that, after careful thought and observation, he believes choosing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP's flagbearer is the party's best course of action in preparation for the 2024 elections.

He said that even though he has a good relationship with the other nine candidates, Dr. Bawumia is the most impressive of them all.

The former Mpreaso MP made the remarks when Dr. Bawumia spoke to the delegates in the constitency as part of his Eastern Region campaign tour.

"Since I took office as Regional Minister, I have closely watched the other candidates, and as it stands, Dr. Bawumia is the best person right now to lead the party if the NPP wants to break the eight," he said.

Seth Acheampong further explained that with his political experience and understanding of the party’s inner workings, Dr Bawumia's unwavering dedication to the NPP is an exceptional personality with experience in governance and politics.

He further praised the Vice President's dedication to the NPP and his impressive track record by highlighting his contributions to the government’s successes and his commitment to delivering on the party’s promises.

He asserts that the Vice President is the only candidate who can even approach the NDC's fortresses and deny them the opportunity to hijack the NPP's status as the ruling party, adding that the Vice President, who stands out among the other candidates, is currently the party's last chance.