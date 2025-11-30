2 hours ago

Former Vice President and NPP Presidential hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is making a forceful return to the national political stage as he tours the Eastern Region ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s January 31, 2026 presidential primaries.

His arrival in Abuakwa South, a key political stronghold of the NPP, triggered scenes of jubilation, with hundreds of residents waving white handkerchiefs in a symbolic gesture of welcome and endorsement.

The Eastern Region holds significant political weight for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign. It is the home region of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, under whom Bawumia served as Vice President, and also the base of his newly emerging competitor, Bryan Acheampong.

Historically, the region has played a decisive role in NPP internal contests, making this tour more crucial than any other.

Dr Bawumia’s visit to Kyebi on Wednesday became a major highlight of his campaign, as enthusiastic delegates mobbed him, reaffirming their support.

The aspirant, visibly energised, thanked the people for the opportunity to serve as Akufo-Addo’s running mate for eight years, describing Kyebi as a hometown that helped shape his national relevance.

A Campaign Tour Gathering Unstoppable Momentum

Beginning his regional campaign tour on Monday, Dr. Bawumia has covered several constituencies in the Region, receiving similar outpourings of support.

Delegates lined the streets, chanting his name, pledging overwhelming votes in the upcoming primaries.

Campaign insiders describe the reception as the strongest yet, signalling significant grassroots momentum.

Addressing the delegates, Dr. Bawumia urged them to trust his experience, record, and vision.

“I am asking you to believe in me and vote massively on 31st January,” he appealed.

“We need leadership that delivers solutions, not leadership that flaunts personal wealth.”

The Politics of Ideas

Central to Dr. Bawumia’s messaging has been a philosophy he has repeated throughout his previous national campaign: “It is not the money in your pocket that transforms a nation; it is the ideas in your head.”

During his tenure as Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia championed a series of tech-led reforms that he now uses to justify his claim to visionary leadership. Among the most notable are:

Mobile Money Interoperability, which expanded registered MoMo agents from about 107,000 to over 900,000 nationwide, creating thousands of new jobs.

The Ghana Card national identification system, which he argues has laid the groundwork for effective governance and digital service delivery.

The Digital Address System and ePharmacy policy, which have streamlined transactions and improved access to essential services.

The Bank of Ghana’s Gold Purchase Programme, which he credits for strengthening national reserves and providing economic “shock absorbers.”

These initiatives form the backbone of his argument that Ghana needs a leader defined by ideas, systems, and functional institutions—not personal wealth or infrastructure projects alone.