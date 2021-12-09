5 hours ago

A Send-Off Ceremony has been organized by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong and the Regional Co-ordinating to honour the former Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, the former Deputy Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, and the former Regional Coordinating Director, Mr. Samuel Kweku Gyimah for their contributions to the development of the Region.

The ceremony which was held at the Regional Minister's Residency in Koforidua on Tuesday, 7th December 2021, saw the attendance of all 33 Municipal/District Chief Executives, their Presiding Members, and the Co-ordinating Directors and Heads of Department in the Region.

In his address, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong described his predecessor as his "John the Baptist" alluding to the huge part the former Minister played in his political career. According to the Minister, he looked up to Hon. Darfour as his mentor as according to him, his constant advice and determination to see him succeed had propelled him to the heights he had achieved.

Giving the purpose of the program, Regional Coordinating Director, Mr. Samuel Donkor said the program was held to wish the former Minister, his Deputy, and Director farewell and to recognize their significant contributions to the development of the Region.

There were others messages from Municipal/District Chief Executives, Presiding Members, Regional Heads of Department, and Regional Security Council.

The various addresses touched on the contributions of the outgone dignitaries to the Region, their achievements, and the legacy they have left behind.

They were awarded citations amongst other gifts and a buffet was held in their honor to mark the occasion.