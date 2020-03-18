1 hour ago

Authorities at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Kofidua have denied media reports that the facility has confirmed two coronavirus cases.

A disclaimer issued on Wednesday evening and signed by the acting Medical Director, Dr. Cardinal Newton said the "news is false and should not be taken seriously".

"Our attention has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media that the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua has confirmed two cases of coronavirus. We wish to inform all and sundry that the news is false and should not be taken seriously", the disclaimer read.

It added: "We wish to assure the general public that all measures have been put in place to ensure that our numerous patrons and caregivers are protected".