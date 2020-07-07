1 hour ago

Ghana's Ebenezer Assifuah has began training with his new club Pau Football Club in France.

The former Le Havre striker who was sparingly used has now pitched camp with the newly promoted Ligue 2 side.

Assifuah left Le Havre where he played only six times the whole season after the expiry of his contract.

The former Ghana youth star has been plying his trade the last few season after impressing greatly in Switzerland but same cannot be said about his time in France with Le Havre.

Assifuah who was a free agent signed for the newly promoted ligue 2 side last month and will team up with his former FC Sion coach Didier Tholot and the pair will hope to inspire the newbies to a Ligue 1 qualification when the season begins.

The 26 year old Ghanaian is fondly remembered for his exploits for the Ghana U-20 team at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey where he finished as the topscorer with six goals but since then little has been heard of him except a brief good spell in Switzerland.