The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has been declared the winner of the constituency’s 2024 parliamentary election.

The declaration was made at the Greater Regional office of the Electoral Commission, where results of the disputed parliamentary elections are being resolved.

The EC Returning Officer for Nsawam Adoagyiri announced that Annoh-Dompreh polled 29,660 of the total votes cast, beating NDC’s Philibert Amenorpe Fummey, who got 29,433 votes.

The collation of the results was not completed on election day after supporters of the candidates who took part in the election besieged the constituency’s collation centre.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, had indicated that only 143 polling station results of the constituency had been collated when the process came to a halt.

“On election day, supporters besieged the collation centre and brought the collation there to a halt. As mentioned, the Commission tried to start to complete the collation process on Friday, December 13. However, when the collation for 143 polling stations had been done, there was an agreement that they should put it on hold until the following day,” she said at a press briefing on December 19, 2024.

Jean Mensa added, “Sadly, that following day was not to be, and the collation was called off because we were informed by the police service that supporters of the parties were planning to besiege the police depot and to cause disruptions at the centre. We were advised to put it on hold, and so that collation is incomplete, and we cannot declare an outcome.”

On Friday, December 20, 2024, a High Court in Accra ordered the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to proceed with the collation of the 2024 parliamentary election results of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region and declare the winner accordingly.

This was after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, filed a mandamus application (a court order that compels a public authority to perform a statutory duty) for the court to order the EC to collate and declare the results.

The NDC candidate in the constituency had filed processes for the election for the constituency to be re-done.