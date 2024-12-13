3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, has been declared Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye, was initially declared the winner of the constituency’s parliamentary election, but the EC nullified the declaration and called for a re-collation of the election results.

After the re-collation exercise at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the EC, the returning officer for Obuasi East announced NPP’s Patrick Boakye as the winner with 18,558 votes, while NDC’s Samuel Aboagye polled 18,549 votes.

NDC agents for the constituency were not present at the re-collation exercise.

The NDC sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over the re-collation of five constituencies where their parliamentary candidates had earlier been declared winners, including the Obuasi East Constituency.

The action filed on Monday, December 16, 2024, is seeking an order of judicial review in the nature of declaration, certiorari, prohibition, and injunction.

Per the action, the NDC, which is the 1st Applicant, contends that declarations made in the December 7 elections in favour of Faustina Elikplim Akurugu (Dome Kwabenya), Baba Sadiq (Okaikwei Central), Ewurabena Aubynn (Ablekuma North), Ebi Bright (Tema Central), and Samuel Aboagye (Obuasi East), 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Applicants, cannot be re-collated and re-declared.

The NDC again submitted that the EC, following their earlier declarations, “has become functus officio and therefore cannot re-collate, recount, and re-declare the results of the already declared election results in the stated constituencies.”

The party was also seeking an order prohibiting the respondent from re-collating, re-counting, and re-declaring the already collated and declared parliamentary election results in the Dome Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Obuasi East constituencies.

However, the High Court threw out the application and ordered the EC to re-collate and re-declare the results of the 5 constituencies.