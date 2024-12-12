9 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, Kofi Iddi Adams, has threatened the removal of Electoral Commission (EC) officials who allegedly misconducted themselves during the recent Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Pan African Television’s Talk Time programme, hosted by Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Kofi Adams stated that the process to remove these officials would be conducted lawfully and in accordance with the Constitution.

In his remarks, the Buem legislator dismissed any credit the Electoral Commission might claim for the smooth administration of the elections.

“It was our vigilance which did the trick,” he said.

According to Kofi Adams, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) faced two opponents during the election; the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He accused Dr. Bossman Asare, the EC’s Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, of bias, citing a public statement in which Dr. Asare allegedly referred to the NDC as an existential threat to Ghana's democracy.

Adams further claimed that several EC officials colluded with the NPP to delay the declaration of election results in an attempt to manipulate the outcomes.

“It is our vigilance which gave us this landslide victory,” he asserted.

The MP for Buem also expressed confidence in the NDC securing 190 out of 276 seats in Parliament, ensuring an absolute majority. However, he assured Ghanaians that the party would exercise this majority responsibly.

“Ghanaians can be assured that this huge majority will be used responsibly because they have elected a President and a Party whose focus is on improving the quality of life of the people of Ghana,” he concluded.