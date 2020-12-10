1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has corrected anomalies in the percentages of the Presidential results that was announced on Wednesday 9th December,2020 by the chairperson of the commission, Mrs Jean Mensa.

In a statement released by the commission it acknowledges that the Chairperson of the commission "inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast."

"The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson," the EC said in the statement issued Thursday morning, December 10, 2020.

It has therefore rectified the anomaly committed by the EC boss with a summary of the 2020 Presidential election results without that of Techiman South constituency.

The percentages are as follows: