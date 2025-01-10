3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has released the official 2024 presidential election results.

However, this list excludes one constituency.

It includes the total valid votes, rejected ballots, and the total votes cast during the recently concluded election.

The Commission stated that this update serves as a continuation of the announcement made on December 9, 2024, based on results from 267 out of 276 constituencies. It was previously noted that results from nine constituencies were still outstanding.

With this latest update, eight of the nine outstanding constituencies have been included, leaving one still pending.

Full details below:

In the election, NDC candidate John Mahama emerged as the winner with 6,591,790 votes, representing 56.2% of the total votes cast.

He defeated his closest contender, the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 4,877,611 votes.

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, was the leading candidate among minor party contenders in the 2024 general elections. Representing The New Force movement, Cheddar garnered 88,944 votes, amounting to 0.76% of the total votes cast.

Full details below: