The Electoral Commission has now certified Presidential results of Monday December 7 elections with 11 out of the 14 regions now certified.

Mrs Jean Mensa on Wednesday dawn revealed they had received results of the Presidential elections from 14 out of the 16 regions and are awaiting two regions.

She disclosed that the two regions the commission is awaiting their results are the Bono East and the Northern Regions.

Out of the 14 received, eleven of them have now been verified and the commission has released them on their website and social media handles.

The 11 regions where the results have been certified and released by the EC are Volta, North East, Central, Ahafo, Upper West, Oti, Bono, Ashanti, Western, Upper East and Savannah Regions.

Those outstanding regions yet to be certified are Eastern, Western North, Bono East, Greater Accra and Northern.

Out of the certified results from 11 regions this is how it looks for the two leading candidates.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) - 3,986,803

John Dramani Mahama (NDC) - 3,528,894