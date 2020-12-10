4 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has released the number of seats won by all the parties who contested in the 2020 Parliamentary elections.

It has been one of the most contentious issues lingering since Monday December 7 elections with the NDC claiming they have the majority in parliament something which the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disputed.

According to the official figures published by the election management body the NPP has 137 seats while the opposition NDC has 136 seats with one seat in dispute being the Sene Constituency and one independent candidate with a seat.

The NPP has 9 seats in the Western Region while the NDC has 8, while in the Central Region the NPP has 10 with the NDC having 13 seats, Greater Accra the NPP has 14 seats with the NDC having 20 seats.

In the Volta Region the NPP has 1 with NDC having 17 seats, in the Oti Region the NPP has 0 while the NDC has 8 seats, while in the Eastern Region the NPP has 25 seats with the NDC having 8 seats.

The NPP has 42 seats in the Ashanti Region while the NDC has 4 with 1 independent candidate having a seat.

Others are Western North where the NPP has 3 seats with the NDC having 6 seats, in the Ahafo Region the NPP has 4 seats with NDC having 2.

In the Bono Region both NPP and NDC have 6 seats each, while in the Bono East the NPP has 3 seats while the NDC has 7 seats.

The NPP has 3 seats in the Savannah Region while the NDC has 4 seats while in the Northern Region the NPP and NDC have 9 seats each.

In the North East Region, the NPP has 4 seats with NDC having 2 while in the Upper East Region the NPP has 1 seat with NDC having 14.

While in the Upper West Region, the NPP has 3 seats with the NDC having 8 seats.

The only seat left which is contentious is the Sene constituency Parliamentary seat.

FULL LIST BELOW: