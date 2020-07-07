50 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has sacked three of its temporary officials in Sagnarigu in the Northern Region after a polling agent stole some registration forms last Saturday.

Alhassan Abdullai Mohammed, who is said to be representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stole eight of Form 1A forms but was arrested immediately.

He was subsequently handed over to the Northern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.

The 44-year-old is expected to be dealt with in accordance with the law, the EC said in a statement on Monday.

But the Commission expressed worry that the incident happened when there were registration officers at post.

Therefore, the three temporary staff who were manning the registration kits at the District Office in Sagnarigu Municipality have been dismissed.

The EC pledged that it will not shield any staff, permanent or temporary, who engages in misconduct during the voter registration exercise.

“We urge the general public to draw the Electoral Commission’s attention to acts of misconduct that tend to violate the protocols and guidelines put in place to government the voters registration exercise.”