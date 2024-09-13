3 hours ago

A Political Scientist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng has stated that the Electoral Commission(EC) should focus on serving Ghanaians rather than itself.

He emphasized that the National Democratic Congress‘(NDC) request for an independent audit is a reasonable demand and that the EC should prioritize peace in Ghana by allowing an independent body to conduct the audit, ensuring that the election results are accepted by all parties.

The Commission has described the NDC’s request for a forensic audit of the voter register for the 2024 election as premature.

The NDC has recently raised concerns about irregularities in the voter register and plans to hold a nationwide demonstration on September 17 over the EC’s refusal to accept an independent audit.

Speaking on JoyNews News Desk, Dr Boateng said, “The other time I was telling myself that the taxpayers should be concerned because we have an EC that we paid, ready to work for us. Why call for an external body that would make additional payment, when someone suggested that the NDC is willing to fund it? If that is the case, then we do not expect the EC to take an entrenched position and insist on doing this itself. The EC is not working for itself; it is working for Ghanaians.”

He said the 2020 election in the United States almost ended in a coup d’état, warning that elections have the potential to destabilize any country, and Ghana is currently playing with fire.

“The NDC, a major stakeholder, has issues with trust regarding the EC. It should not be difficult for Ghanaians to understand. Normally, trust issues are found with religious matters, but human beings do not work with trust alone. We work with the legitimacy of the procedures and administrative efficiency.

“The EC’s political neutrality has also been called into question, with Nana Addo appointing a politically exposed person to work with the EC. All these are genuine concerns. The NDC has a case for not trusting the EC. I think we should not have difficulties allowing an independent body to come in here,” he said.