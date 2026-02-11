3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance exercise in parts of the Accra West Region that will lead to a temporary power outage.

According to a public notice, the maintenance is part of efforts to improve service quality and ensure a more stable and reliable electricity supply.

The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Electricity will be interrupted in several communities, including Fadama, Kwashieman, Nyamekye, Darkuman, Abeka, Lapaz, Tabora, Race Course, Kwashiebu, Chantan, Hansonic, Dansoman Junction, Mallam Junction, McCarthy, Choice, Sampa Valley, Alogboshie, Achimota Neoplan, Benjilo, Manhean, Oduman, and surrounding areas.

ECG apologised for any inconvenience caused and urged customers to be patient as the company undertakes the improvements.