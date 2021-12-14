2 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, commence meter reading exercise in the Krobo District in the Eastern Region of the Republic of Ghana.

According to the company, its staff will visit premises of customers to read the consumption on their meters to assist in generating their monthly bills.

The ECG urged all customers to cooperate with them to make the exercise a success.

The exercise follows the restoration of power supply to Yilo and Manya Krobo Municipalities last Sunday.

ECG shut down the feeders that supply power to Bulk Supply Point that supplies power to the two municipalities after some unscrupulous persons transferred customers from one phase off transformers to another, leading to overloading of some transformers and eventually destroying several others within the communities.