Despite several complaints from some locals, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed nearly 9,000 prepaid meters in the Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region.

Due to several clashes in the two regions, the number is lower than the 20,000 prepaid meters that the electricity distribution firm had set as its goal.

In May 2022, the ECG started replacing prepayment meters in the Krobo neighborhood as part of efforts to stop households from continuously accruing over five years' worth of unpaid electricity bills.

However, some people objected to the exercise, which prompted ECG to enlist the aid of engineers from the 49 Engineering Regiment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces (GFA).

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, the managing director of ECG, spoke to a group of Ghanaian journalists in Somanya. He noted that despite the difficulties the project faced, many locals had welcomed the prepaid meters.

According to Mr. Samuel Mahama, "We can state that quite a good number have appreciated our efforts, and we are well within the 9000 mark of pre-payment meter installation."

When asked which cities in the region account for the 9000 meters, Mr. Samuel Mahama replied that he couldn't share the information right then but that his organization would make it available to the media.

When asked what actions ECG would take to reach its goal, Mr. Samuel Mahama responded,

"ECG employees are returning to work, and more municipalities are following suit. We anticipate finishing this task quickly, and doing so will boost our revenue.

Mr. Samuel Mahama applauded local opinion leaders, traditional leaders, municipal chief executives, and national security for their contributions to the restoration of peace in the region.