The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has begun the installation of smart prepaid meters for some traders in the Agbogbloshie market.Groups of traders whose meters are being replaced include operators of cold stores, corn millers, welders and other artisans who use power.

The smart meters are compliant with the new Meter Management System (MMS) recently launched by the ECG.

The system integrates all smart meters unto a common platform for easy monitoring on the field.

Speaking on advantages of the smart meters, the Korle Bu District Manager of ECG, Mr Solomon Tsawe, revealed that through the MMS, the company could easily locate faulty meters on the field, monitor the consumption pattern of customers and identify customers who engage in illegalities.

“A technical assessment we conducted revealed that customers had engaged in several types of illegalities in our network at the market. These smart meters will make it difficult for such illegal practices to persist; thus, reducing our commercial losses and enhancing efficiency,” he said.

Mr Tsawe further noted that with MMS compliant smart meters, customers would be able to purchase power from anywhere in Ghana.

The Accra West Regional General Manager of ECG, Mr Ebenezer Ghunney, advised customers to desist from engaging in illegalities, and endeavour to report anyone who purports to cheat the system to the nearest ECG office or call 0551444011.

The ECG has set up a national revenue protection task force with a core mandate to assist the company in its efforts to reduce commercial losses and improve its finances.

The ECG, by Executive Instrument (EI) 38 of the Appointment of Public Prosecution Instrument (2010), has the authority to prosecute persons who engage in illegalities in its network.

Whistle-blowers

Mr Ghunney noted that beyond keeping the identity of whistle-blowers confidential, the company also rewards them with six per cent of the recovered amounts.

It will be recalled that some cold store and corn mill operators at the Agbogbloshie market in March 2021, kicked against the smart prepaid meter replacement exercise over fears of paying higher for electricity consumption.

Their positions changed after the ECG held several stakeholder meetings with them on the practical benefits of smart meters over analogue meters.

Source: graphic.com.gh