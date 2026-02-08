The management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reaffirmed its commitment to strictly adhere to the Cash Waterfall Mechanism as part of efforts to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

The Acting Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Kpekpena, described the Cash Waterfall Mechanism as a transparent and equitable revenue distribution framework designed to manage payments within the electricity sector.

He made the remarks during an inspection visit to the Aksa Power Plant, currently under construction at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region. He was accompanied by the ECG Board Chairman, Dr. William Amuna, and members of ECG’s Ashanti Regional management team.

Mr. Kpekpena explained that under the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, all revenue collected by ECG is distributed proportionally among sector players, including Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and state-owned utilities. He said the system helps to close payment gaps, reduce sector debt, and ultimately support a stable and reliable electricity supply to customers.

“Our revenue collection has improved, and economic indicators are stronger, which has enabled us to meet our payment obligations to all IPPs,” he stated.

He noted that a reliable power supply has a direct positive impact on national economic performance and improves the quality of life of citizens.

Mr. Kpekpena also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Aksa Power Plant, saying its completion would significantly enhance power availability in the Ashanti Region.

“Kumasi is one of Ghana’s largest cities, and the Ashanti Region has enormous development potential. Establishing a power generation hub in Kumasi, which lies in the middle belt of the country, is therefore a strategic and timely decision,” he said.

The Country Manager of Aksa Energy, Murat Captug, disclosed that the first phase of the project has been completed, with 123 megawatts (MW) of the plant’s total 205 MW capacity already in operation.

He added that the second phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of April this year, allowing the plant to operate at full capacity.

ECG Board Chairman, Dr. William Amuna, commended the Acting Managing Director for enforcing fiscal discipline to improve operational efficiency within the company.

He also revealed that ECG is implementing innovative strategies to curb illegal power connections as part of efforts to boost revenue, reduce system losses, and sustain the power supply chain.