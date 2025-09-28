6 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has dismissed reports that it is seeking a 220% increase in electricity tariffs, clarifying that its proposal before the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) relates only to distribution service charges, not the overall end-user tariff.

Appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Energy, Acting Managing Director Julius Kwame Kpekpena said the request had been misinterpreted in the public domain.

“ECG is not asking that customers’ tariffs be increased by 220%. Absolutely not,” Kpekpena stressed. “What we are asking for is an adjustment to the distribution service charge, which currently makes up only 12% of the end-user tariff when it should be closer to 40%. This distortion must be corrected, but it does not mean consumers will see a 220% jump in their bills.”

He explained that the proposal is meant to strengthen ECG’s ability to maintain and expand its distribution network, adding that any adjustments approved by PURC would be cushioned to protect consumers.

Kpekpena also pointed to illegal meters as a major cause of revenue leakages, warning that losses will continue unless they are replaced with meters legally issued by ECG.

The clarification comes amid ongoing reforms at ECG aimed at improving efficiency and financial performance. In July 2025, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly revenue of GH¢1.74 billion, which Kpekpena described as evidence that “the reforms are beginning to pay off.”

Public concerns escalated after earlier reports suggested consumers could face a 220% tariff hike. Civil society groups, including the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC), condemned the reports as “outrageous and unjustified,” arguing that inefficiencies within ECG should not be passed onto customers.