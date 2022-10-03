49 minutes ago

Ghana’s southern power distribution company, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced plans to close its offices across its operational areas for four days during Christmas and New Year.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, 15th December 2022, the power distribution company said: “In observance of the statutory holidays during the Christmas and New Year Seasons, our offices will not be opened for business.

“The ECG’s offices will be closed on Monday, 26th December 2022, Tuesday, 27th December 2022, Monday, 2nd January 2023 and Monday, 9th January 2023.

“However, customers and the general public can purchase electricity credits through the ECG Mobile App (Power App), or a private vending point.

“It further advised prepaid customers to “purchase enough electricity credits to carry them through the Christmas and New Year holidays.”