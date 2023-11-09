5 hours ago

Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has noted that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was hacked.

He indicated that the hacking of the power distribution company led to the losses recorded in the first nine months of this year.

Dr Prempeh, however, failed to disclose when the incident happened.

Addressing the press on Thursday, November 9, 2023, Dr Opoku Prempeh said, “ECG was hacked. Whether it was internal or external, it was hacked. And then there were a lot of losses that came out of the hack.”

Meanwhile, ECG's collection losses as of September 2023 has increased to GH¢2,050,373,143.47.

On technical loss, the company recorded a loss of GH¢1,279,369,021.42 as against GH¢2,758,872,792.21 in 2022.

It would be recalled that on October 2, 2022, officials from National Security and National Cybersecurity officials were called in to help the Electricity Company of Ghana address a technical glitch that has resulted in the inability of customers to purchase prepaid credits.

ECG had in the past days repeatedly assured patrons that it was working to restore the technical challenge it faced with prepaid consumers on E-cash and PNS metering systems.

The issue, according to reports started on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.