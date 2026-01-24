2 days ago

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, says Ghana’s economy has become stronger and more resilient than it has been in recent years, following sustained policy reforms and improved economic management.

She explained that the implementation of prudent monetary policies alongside disciplined fiscal measures has helped restore macroeconomic stability, rebuild confidence in the economy, support Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, and bring inflation back to single-digit levels.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu noted that the more stable and predictable macroeconomic environment now provides a solid foundation for banks and financial institutions to review their business models and increase lending to the real sectors of the economy. She highlighted agriculture in particular as a key area for expanded financing, describing it as critical to job creation, improved livelihoods, export growth, and national development.

She made the remarks during the signing ceremony of a Risk Sharing Guarantee Scheme between Access Bank Ghana and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

According to her, the scheme represents a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking growth opportunities within Ghana’s agricultural sector, with a strong focus on the cocoa value chain. She said the initiative also aligns with national priorities such as expanding financial inclusion, strengthening private sector participation, and accelerating economic diversification.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu explained that the scheme has been structured to provide much-needed working capital to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), which play a crucial role in Ghana’s domestic cocoa purchasing system.

She stressed that supporting the liquidity of LBCs goes beyond commercial considerations, as their operations directly link smallholder farmers to international markets. Ensuring their financial stability, she said, helps safeguard rural livelihoods, strengthen export earnings, and contribute to exchange rate stability.