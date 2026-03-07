15 hours ago

The ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC) has raised alarm that more than 157 million goats and 110 million sheep across West Africa, including Ghana, are at risk of infection from a highly contagious viral disease known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), commonly referred to as sheep and goat plague.

According to the regional body, the disease can cause fatality rates of up to 90 percent in infected animals, posing a significant threat to livestock production and the livelihoods of farmers across the sub-region.

Although PPR is not zoonotic and cannot be transmitted to humans, experts warn that a widespread outbreak could disrupt the supply of small ruminants and potentially lead to higher prices for goat meat across West Africa.

The Executive Director of the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre, Koffi Eugene, explained that livestock production in the region is closely interconnected due to frequent cross-border animal movements.

“Livestock farming in the sub-region is characterized by transhumance and cross-border movements of livestock from Sahelian countries to coastal countries in search of better pastures and water points to secure the herds and ensure their productivity,” he said.

To address the threat, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is implementing coordinated mass vaccination campaigns across member states.

Dr. Eugene noted that vaccination remains one of the most effective strategies for controlling transboundary animal diseases and protecting the region’s livestock industry.

The initiative forms part of broader regional efforts to safeguard food security, protect farmers’ incomes and strengthen animal health systems across West Africa.