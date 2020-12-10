5 hours ago

A research institution named Research and Grant Institute of Ghana (REGIG) has raised concerns over the declared results for the presidential election saying the EC must provide answers over anomalies they have detected.



The independent and non-governmental organization dedicated to the generation, dissemination, and utilization of research and data in Ghana and beyond, in an analysis released, said the results and details provided by the EC is questionable.

“As researchers and data scientists, we are particular about the validity and reliability of the methodology used to obtain data. As we will be using the data for research purposes, it is extremely important we know the data curation process, as well as steps taken to rectify data anomalies. We call on the EC to take steps to provide answers to the pressing issues contained in this press release as we work together to strengthen our democratic institutions with data and science.”

The EC on Thursday issued a statement admitting an error in the declared results.

The Electoral Commission has clarified that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.”

“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” the EC said in the statement issued Thursday, December 10, 2020.

The statement is coming after some top members of the NDC raised questions over the credibility of the percentage given the candidates.

Reading to this, the institute said: “While the response from the EC is very timely, there are several lingering questions relating to the credibility of the presidential election results that researchers, data scientists, policy makers and political stakeholders demand answers for. This is particularly important given that the error was not limited to the total number of valid votes cast but also the total number of valid votes obtained by each candidate and their corresponding percentages.

a. What accounted for the gross computational error in the results declared by the EC on the 9th of December, 2020?

b. Was the result computed manually or an automated statistical software was used? If statistical software was used, what software was used and what could have contributed to such anomalies? If manual computation was used, how was it done and by who?

c. Did the EC audit or verify the accuracy of the results prior to the declaration? How much due diligence was undertaken and by who?

d. When did the EC notice the anomaly? Was it before, during and after the declaration of the result? How did the anomaly come to the attention to the EC? Was it an internal check or external prompt?

e. What were the reasons behind or factors that contributed to some candidates recording an increase in votes whereas for others, there was a decrease in the number of valid votes obtained in the revised results released by the EC on 10th December 2020?

f. What is the integrity of the supposed revised presidential results for advancing statistical discourses relating to the 2020 presidential election in Ghana published by the EC on 10th December 2020? What processes were adopted in revising the results?