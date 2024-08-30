1 hour ago

The National Coordinator of the Coalition of Democratic Election Observers (CODEO) Albert Arhin has expressed disappointment over the appointment of political party associates to the Electoral Commission (EC).

In an exclusive interview with 3FM Sunrise host, Johnnie Hughes, Mr. Arhin argued that persons appointed to the Commission must be impartial.

“You see people are forgetting the fact that the integrity of the EC is at stake. Whenever you are appointed to the EC you must be beyond that kind of political coloration, you should not have anything to do with politics, and that is to strengthen the integrity and sincerity of the Commission,” he explained.

He also admonished the Electoral Commission to be circumspect in their actions.

“We should have neutral people serving on the Commission. You may have your political affiliation, yes, but at least in your day-to-day affairs and in whatever you are doing it should not be known that for example, you belong to a particular party A, B, C, or D.” He encouraged.

The National Coordinator further advised the EC not to let stakeholders lose their trust in them.

“People were saying that well, when it comes to the results, the release and the calculation or whatever, a commissioner cannot have any influence but they are forgetting that perception alone is enough to let the people know that no, this thing is not genuine.” Albert Arhin added.

Recent appointments of some persons to the Electoral Commission have been questioned. Many have been accused of being inclined to political parties, raising concerns about the impartiality of commissioners.