3 hours ago

The Energy Consumer Watch Ghana (ECWG) has commended the remarkable progress at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) under the leadership of Managing Director Edmond Kombat, describing his tenure as a “decisive turning point” in the history of Ghana’s premier refinery.

In a statement, ECWG highlighted that TOR, which for years struggled with decline, inefficiency, and uncertainty, is now showing clear signs of recovery.

“For a prolonged period, TOR symbolised missed opportunities within Ghana’s energy sector. Years of neglect, poor maintenance, and weak strategic direction had left the refinery operating far below capacity, threatening not only its relevance but also national energy security,” the statement noted.

The refinery had even faced the possibility of divestment, raising concerns over potential job losses and increased dependence on imported fuel.

ECWG said the appointment of Edmond Kombat has “altered this narrative significantly,” with the refinery moving from stagnation to recovery under his leadership, alongside management and technical staff.

The group emphasised that TOR’s turnaround reflects “deliberate decisions, firm leadership, and the courage to confront long-standing structural and operational challenges that had crippled the refinery in the past. Such leadership deserves commendation and national support.”

ECWG praised Kombat’s management style, noting it is “anchored in discipline, accountability, technical competence, and strategic planning.” The resumption of refining activities after years of dormancy, the group said, is “a testament to purposeful leadership, effective stakeholder engagement, and a renewed commitment to operational excellence.”

Beyond technical achievements, ECWG noted that TOR management has boosted staff morale and restored pride among employees.

“TOR is no longer seen merely as a struggling state enterprise, but once again as a critical national asset capable of contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s industrial growth, energy security, and foreign exchange savings,” the statement added.

The group urged public support, continued government investment, and strategic private sector partnerships to sustain the refinery’s progress.

“Ghanaians are encouraged to support TOR by patronising its products and advocating for strong local content in the downstream petroleum sector. A thriving TOR benefits the entire nation,” ECWG stated.

It concluded by saying that with continued backing and stable leadership, TOR “can reclaim its place as a cornerstone of Ghana’s energy sector,” and that the progress achieved so far offers “hope, not just for TOR, but for what effective leadership can achieve in Ghana’s state-owned enterprises.”