1 hour ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Selhurst Park on May 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah has clarified that he has not held recent talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), despite growing speculation about a potential international switch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old, who joined Palace from Arsenal in 2024 for £30 million, remains eligible to represent Ghana under FIFA’s nationality rules, having only featured in a friendly for England’s senior team. Nketiah holds the record for most goals with England’s U21s but has yet to play a competitive senior match, keeping the door open for a switch.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Nketiah acknowledged his Ghanaian heritage but emphasized that his current focus is on club football.

“At the moment, I’m just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace; that has been my focus,” he said. “I’m Ghanaian and there’s no denying that. I’m proud of my roots. I’m sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be.”

In a separate interview with Telecom Asia, he added:

“I haven’t had any calls or anything recently. My focus has been on playing well each week and helping my team win trophies.”

The GFA has previously approached Nketiah as part of its broader strategy to engage diaspora talent, including Chelsea defender Joshua Acheampong. Black Stars head coach Otto Addo recently hinted that some players who had previously declined Ghana’s interest are reconsidering with the World Cup on the horizon.

Nketiah’s potential inclusion — along with that of Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi — has sparked debate among Ghanaian fans, with opinions split on the role of dual nationals in the national team setup.

Born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah began his youth carreer at Chelsea before rising through the ranks at Arsenal, where he scored 38 goals in 168 appearances.

As Ghana prepares for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the question of Nketiah’s international future remains open — but for now, the striker is letting his performances do the talking.