14 hours ago

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has expressed his openness to switching nationalities to represent Ghana, despite having previously played once for England.

Nketiah, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, has long been a target for the Ghana Football Association.

In 2022, he visited Ghana, fueling speculation about his international future, and there were reports he had acquired a Ghanaian passport. However, these discussions subsided after he received an England call-up.

Nketiah made his England debut in October 2022 against Australia, despite not featuring in the Euro 2024 qualifiers or a friendly against Scotland.

With his opportunities for England becoming more limited, the 25-year-old has now revealed that he is open to the idea of representing Ghana.

In an interview on the Beautiful Game podcast, Nketiah said, “Obviously, my parents are both Ghanaians, and I’m from a Ghanaian heritage.

It’s a possibility, I’m open to both, whether that’s playing for Ghana and England as well.”

Meanwhile, Nketiah is nearing a move to Crystal Palace from Arsenal for a fee potentially rising to £30 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.