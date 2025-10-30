5 hours ago

Eddie Nketiah, the Crystal Palace striker and former Arsenal star, has spoken publicly for the first time about his interest in representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reigniting debate over dual nationality call-ups and GFA policy.

Speaking at the Best of Africa Awards in London, where he was honoured for his community impact, Nketiah expressed deep affection for Ghana:

“Ghana has a lot of amazing people… talented artists, talented football players… I just think they are a bit better than a lot of African countries.”

According to journalist Saddick Adams (Angel FM), Nketiah’s family confirmed that the player had previously spoken to Ghana’s coach and GFA officials, but delayed a decision due to club uncertainty.

Now settled at Palace and aged 26, Nketiah is reportedly ready to “give his very best” if called upon:

“He has Ghana blood running through him… his identity is unquestionable.”

Despite Nketiah’s openness, GFA President Kurt Okraku reiterated the association’s stance on commitment:

“Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us,” he told 3 Sports.

The comment suggests that Nketiah’s desire to switch may face institutional resistance, especially given his previous England senior cap and delayed decision.

Nketiah talked about his pride as Ghanaian at the Best Of Africa Awards on Sunday, October 26 in London, where he received an award for his growing impact in the community: