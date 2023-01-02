42 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah scored his second consecutive goal in the English Premier League on the last day of 2022 when his Arsenal side faced Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

The Gunners won the game 4-2 but it was not as easy as the results made the game look as the seagulls had a third goal ruled out by VAR.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Martin Odegaard added the second and Eddie Nketiah made it 3-0.

But Brighton pulled one back through Kaoru Mitoma to make it 3-1 but Gabriel Martinelli restored Arsenal's three-goal cushion with a fourth goal to make it 4-1.

Teenager Evan Ferguson added Brighton's second with his first league goal.

Mitoma had a second goal chalked off to deny the home fans a grandstand finish as Arsenal held on for a deserved three points.

Arsenal are back in action against Newcastle United on Tuesday, buoyed by an increasingly formidable-looking lead over champions City with both sides having played 16 games.

VIDEO BELOW: