1 hour ago

England-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah played a pivotal role in Crystal Palace's 2-1 triumph over Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the third round of the 2024/25 EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Nketiah, who recently joined Crystal Palace from Arsenal, was included in the starting lineup and wasted no time making his mark.

The 25-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a well-taken goal, giving Crystal Palace an early lead at Loftus Road.

The Eagles maintained their advantage heading into halftime, holding QPR at bay.

After the break, QPR responded with increased pressure and found an equalizer through Sam Field, leveling the score at 1-1.

However, Palace quickly regained control of the match, and in the 64th minute, Eberechi Eze struck to restore the lead for the visitors.

Crystal Palace held on to their 2-1 advantage, securing a place in the fourth round of the competition.

Late in stoppage time, Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to replace Daichi Kamada, helping the Eagles see out the victory with his experience.

This victory continues Nketiah's positive start at Crystal Palace, with his goal contributing significantly to the club's cup run.