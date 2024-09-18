4 hours ago

English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah expressed his excitement after netting his first goal for Crystal Palace, helping the Eagles secure a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers to progress to the EFL Cup round of 16.

Nketiah, who joined Palace from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, had to wait until his second appearance for the club to open his scoring account.

His goal came from a quick free-kick taken by Eberechi Eze, with Nketiah firing home to give the Eagles an early lead at Loftus Road.

Following the game, Nketiah shared his delight on social media, stating, "The line is now open. Looking forward to the next round!"

Although Sam Field equalized for the hosts after the break, Eze, playing against his former club, restored Palace’s lead with the decisive goal just after the hour mark.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised Nketiah's performance, saying, “Eddie showed it against Leicester: he had very good finishes, was a little bit unlucky. Today, he scored."

Glasner added, “He had a great chance in the first half where one defender cleared it off the line. He showed what we see in training.

He got a little bit tired, which is normal after playing a full 90 minutes three days earlier.”

Nketiah’s contributions are seen as a promising start to his career at Crystal Palace as they move forward in the EFL Cup.