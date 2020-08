2 hours ago

It appears the Ghana Football Association's top hierarchy is casting admiring glances at burgeoning Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The GFA sent a message of congratulations to the Arsenal youngster when his team beat Chelsea 2-1 to clinch the English FA Cup for the 14th time.

Since then the talk is that Ghana are making advances towards the youngster who has plays for the England U-21 side to switch allegiance to the country of his parents.

Uncle of the Lewisham born Ghanaian Vincent Owusu Appiah has in a radio interview poured cold water on any possibility of his 21 year old nephew ever playing for Ghana.

He says president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku has reached out to the father of the 21 year old striker about the possibility of playing for Ghana but Nketiah's dad has flatly ruled out any possibility.

“The structures in The GFA is not correct. His dad is not ready to allow his son to play for Ghana," he told Wontumi radio.

“Eddie Nketiah’s main target is to settle in Arsenal, before he focuses on either playing for Black Stars or The Three Lions of England. Kurt Okraku has contacted the father of Eddie Nketiah but The Father is not willing to let his son play for the Ghana Black Stars or even The Black Starlets of Ghana.”

He has however not ruled out the possibility of playing for Ghana but has called the GFA boss to travel to London and set up a meeting.

“ The GFA President Kurt Okraku should travel to London and have a meeting with the family and the player himself before I think an agreement can be reached." he added.