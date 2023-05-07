2 hours ago

Spartak Subotica's Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, was a second-half substitute in the team's match against Mladost GAT in the Round 34 of the Serbian Super Liga campaign for the 2022/23 season. Although Addo missed out on a starting position, he played a crucial role in securing a 1-1 draw.

After Nemanja Milic scored in the 57th minute, the home team, Mladost GAT, looked set to win the match.

Addo was introduced into the game, and his impact was immediate. In the 84th minute, he scored a crucial goal to help his team secure a point.

The draw means Spartak Subotica remains in fourth place in the league table with 58 points from 34 matches. This is Edmund Addo's first goal in 13 appearances in the Serbian Super Liga since joining the team.

The Black Stars midfielder will be hoping to build on his performance as his team looks to finish the season on a high note.