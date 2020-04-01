1 hour ago

This COVID-19 pandemic has given the whole world a though time, most world leaders are having sleepless nights and even the western countries who are well developed and equipped are finding it difficult to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic disease.

But in Ghana our leader, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has proven to the entire world that indeed he is a good leader who has his citizens at heart and also a critical thinker. The approach which His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used in combating the COVID-19 virus was superb, he directed the citizens through the Health minister to abide by all precautionary measures afterward he declared a National Day of Fasting and Prayers and I strongly believe that the combination of the two is working perfectly, physically and spiritually.

The timely updates by His Excellency The President was extraordinary and the likes of Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Health Minister Hon. Agyemang Manu, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was all timely for educating the public through the media against the CODVID-19 pandemic. The Vice President His Excellency Alhaji Bawumiah and finance minister Ken Ofori Atta were working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the economy on its feet.

The President has instructed a partial lockdown and I think it is working to perfection, the good news is that there was no new case of COVID-19 for past two days since the lockdown. And 31 out of those infected have recovered, God has listened to our prayers and I want to use this medium to thank the Church, Islamic community for their prayers but they should keep on praying till the pandemic seizes, thanks to men and women at war front (Health workers) for the good work they are doing.

All at the lockdown areas should abide by the rules and regulations. All should stay home, because if you move you move the COVID-19 Virus if you stop the virus stops. Ghanaians should adhere to all precautionary measures. There is no need to panic, stay calm, we should not spread fear too, because the amalgamation of medial precautions and prayers are working to perfection.

..... signed.....

Edmund Kyei

Asokwa Constituency 1st Vice Chairman

NPP National Communication Member