2 hours ago

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has firmly stated that references to sex in Ghana’s education system must be grounded solely in biological identity at birth, stressing that there should be no room for confusion or reinterpretation in teaching and learning materials.

Addressing participants at a training programme in Tamale on the Ghanaian Youth Handbook and the rollout of the Guidance and Counselling (G&C) Framework, the Minister sought to calm public anxiety over controversial content that recently surfaced in some instructional manuals.

According to Mr. Iddrisu, all academic materials approved for use in schools must clearly and consistently reflect biological sex.

“When we talk about a man, a woman, or sex, we are referring to biological sex — what a person is born with. That position is clear and settled,” he emphasised.

“This is consistent with Ghanaian norms and values and how we want our children to be nurtured. The strength of our society lies in the values we pass on through education,” he added.

Corrections Already Made

“Every document issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service must respect the natural definition of sex and the natural meaning of man and woman,” he directed.

He explained that the policy is anchored in Ghana’s cultural identity and moral values, which the education system is expected to protect and reinforce.The Education Minister revealed that his ministry has already taken steps to correct inconsistencies identified in some teaching materials and will ensure uniform standards going forward.He further placed responsibility on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to fully address the controversy and ensure similar issues do not recur.

Mr. Iddrisu confirmed that NaCCA has admitted that parts of the disputed teacher manual did not reflect Ghanaian cultural norms, particularly sections relating to gender identity.

Recall of Manuals and Updated Version

“The corrected version is available online. No one should continue teaching from materials that have been withdrawn,” he cautioned.

“All validated and updated materials can be found on www.curriculumresources.edu.gh. Teachers must always verify what is current and approved before instruction,” he noted.

Background to the Controversy

As part of the corrective actions, the Minister ordered the recall of 736 printed copies of the Year Two Physical Education and Health (Elective) Teacher Manual for senior high schools. He announced that a revised version has since been uploaded online and urged teachers to stop using outdated hard copies.He also reminded educators that Ghana’s curriculum is a living framework and encouraged schools to rely on official platforms for approved resources.The clarification follows intense public debate over a NaCCA teacher support manual developed in 2024 to support the new Senior High School curriculum. The uproar began after a definition of gender identity from the manual circulated on social media and was widely criticised as inconsistent with Ghanaian values.

In response, NaCCA withdrew the printed copies, issued a public apology, and released a revised version aligned with a strictly biological understanding of sex.