The Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has given a strong warning that any headmaster who will prevent a student from enjoying the government’s free Senior High School policy because of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues will be sacked.

The PTA dues, he indicated cannot prevent a student from enjoying the free SHS policy due to the fact that the government has taken care of all expenses of the student.

The government, he underlined has taken care of the student’s uniform, textbook, exam fees, revision notes, among others under the free SHS policy.

He, therefore, entreated parents to report any headmaster or headmistress who prevents their wards from schooling for their inability to pay PTA dues.

The Minister noted that 51,000 results were held in 2016 in the erstwhile Mahama administration because of school fees.

He said because President Akufo-Addo has Ghanaians at heart, he introduced the free SHS to take care of students.

Dr. Prempeh said these at the opening of a 450-bed capacity boys dormitory block at Fomena TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School on Wednesday, October 4, 2020, as part of President Akufo-Addo’s four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.