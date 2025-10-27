13 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has clarified that the directive on the compulsory use of Ghanaian languages as the medium of instruction applies only to the early years of basic education, not all levels.

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak made the clarification on Monday, October 27, 2025, during the launch of the Foundational Learning Action Tracker, following public debate over the policy.

Dr. Apaak explained that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s directive was intended to cover only Kindergarten to Primary Three, aimed at strengthening foundational learning through the use of familiar local languages during children’s formative years.

“The Honourable Minister for Education has asked me to clarify that the policy directive he announced on Friday regarding the compulsory use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction in our public basic schools is confined, emphasis, confined to KG up to Primary 3,” he said.

He added that from Primary Four upward, English will remain the main language of instruction.

Education experts have largely welcomed the move but cautioned that its success will depend on adequate government investment in teacher training, teaching materials, and consistent monitoring to ensure effective implementation.