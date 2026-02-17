2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has instructed the Ghana Education Service to urgently conclude investigations into a violent incident involving teachers at West Africa Secondary School.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, February 13, is said to have been orchestrated by a student who allegedly rallied a group of outsiders to storm the school and assault members of staff.

Reacting to the development in an interview with 3FM, the Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Hashmin Mohammed, said the Ministry is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure accountability once investigations are completed.

“Schools must remain safe spaces for teaching and learning. We cannot allow the actions of a few indisciplined students to jeopardise the safety of teachers and learners who are committed to their education,” he stated.

He added that the Education Minister has given clear instructions for swift and decisive action, stressing that those found culpable will face appropriate sanctions in line with existing regulations.