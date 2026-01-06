44 minutes ago

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has rejected the reported 25% increase in academic fees at the University of Ghana, calling for immediate engagement with all stakeholders.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Monday, January 5, he affirmed that the Ministry does not support the fee increases, whether introduced by university authorities or student leadership bodies, stressing that any adjustment must be carefully discussed and must not disadvantage students.

“We do not agree with the 25% fee increment, whether by the SRC or GRASAG,” he stated, noting that particular attention must be paid to students who are yet to fully settle into their programmes at the University of Ghana.

Dr Apaak underscored that no authorisation has been issued for any fee increase and maintained that all charges should remain as they were.

He further directed that any fees already paid under the new structure must be reversed, pending proper approval and compliance with regulatory procedures.

The Deputy Minister also requested evidence from the University of Ghana to confirm that directives issued by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on fees have been fully complied with.

Meanwhile, management of the University of Ghana has clarified that the reported fee increases for the 2025/2026 academic year are largely the result of third-party charges imposed by student leadership groups, rather than increments approved by the university itself.