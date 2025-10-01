1 hour ago

The Ministry of Education has announced the rollout of Subject-Specific Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications for Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide, aimed at enhancing teaching and learning under the revised SHS curriculum.

The initiative is expected to support over 68,000 teachers in delivering lessons to more than 1.4 million students, while upholding Ghana’s ethical and cultural values in education.

The AI applications were developed collaboratively by the Ghana Education Service (GES), National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), National Teaching Council (NTC), National School Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), and the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS).

The design also involved Playlab AI, with support from Transforming Teaching, Education, and Learning (T-TEL) and the Mastercard Foundation.

In a statement issued on October 1, the Ministry highlighted that the AI tools are grounded in Ghana’s national curriculum content, including teacher manuals, learner guides, and assessment frameworks and are aligned with national values, gender equality, and social inclusion.

The Ministry noted that the AI apps will help teachers plan lessons, track progress, and conduct assessments more efficiently, while giving students access to interactive, personalised learning resources.

The integration of AI-based tools will strengthen curriculum delivery, close teaching and learning gaps, and equip both educators and learners with innovative solutions for improved educational outcomes, the statement said.