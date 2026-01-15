7 hours ago

The Director of Legal Affairs of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has questioned claims of a sudden transport crisis in Accra, describing the situation as a “manufactured” or “miraculous” problem rather than a new development.

Reacting to public concerns over the current transport difficulties, Tameklo said the challenges are rooted in policy and management decisions taken under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, particularly regarding the Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

He recalled that in 2016, President John Dramani Mahama’s government procured approximately 250 buses to support the Aayalolo initiative as part of efforts to strengthen urban mass transportation. However, he claimed that by the end of the Akufo-Addo administration in 2024, the number of operational buses had dwindled to about 87.

Tameklo questioned why officials and communicators of the former government are now highlighting what they describe as a transport crisis, arguing that the gradual decline in the bus fleet occurred over several years while they were in power.

He suggested that the current administration inherited a weakened mass transport system and is now being unfairly blamed for longstanding challenges.

According to him, the present government is focused on addressing structural and logistical gaps in public transport rather than presiding over a crisis that has only just emerged.

Tameklo urged the public to view the situation in its proper historical context and called for constructive engagement as steps are taken to restore and strengthen mass transport services across the country.