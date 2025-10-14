4 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has stirred controversy with a strong warning to Christians, urging them to avoid listening to songs by fellow gospel artiste Broda Sammy if they truly aspire to enter heaven.

In an interview with Hello FM, the ‘Adea Mepe’ hitmaker expressed deep concern over what he described as Broda Sammy’s worldly approach to gospel music, stating that his behavior and style contradict the teachings of the Bible.

The remarks follow a recent public disagreement between the two musicians, which has sparked heated reactions on social media.

The tension reportedly began during the one-week memorial service for the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, where a viral video captured Edward Akwasi Boateng advising Broda Sammy to adopt a more reverent attitude befitting a gospel minister.

“Broda Sammy is embarrassing us,” Akwasi Boateng said. “When someone becomes born again, they must live a transformed life. The Bible teaches that money is the root of all evil, so if he doesn’t change his ways, the consequences will be serious.”

“You people hate the truth,” Broda Sammy replied. “Yes, money can be the root of evil, but I’m preaching that money answers all things. Times have changed — stop judging me by old standards. Respect yourself and don’t attack me.”

In response, Broda Sammy fired back, accusing Akwasi Boateng of hypocrisy and misjudgment.Their public exchange has divided opinion among gospel music lovers.

Some supporters of Akwasi Boateng agree that Broda Sammy’s style strays from traditional Christian values, while others argue that his modern and relatable methods are helping attract the youth to gospel music.

As the debate continues, many observers within the gospel fraternity are calling for reconciliation and unity, emphasizing that both artistes should focus on their shared mission — spreading the gospel and uplifting souls through their music.

