3 hours ago

Villain of the Black Meteors' failed Olympic dream Edward Sarpong says he was not the one to take the spot kicked he missed at the 2019 Afcon U-23 tournament in Egypt.

According to the defender, after the first five penalty kicks had been taken all other players were running away from the penalty kicks so he was forced to go and take it.

The Portuguese based player had the simple task of converting from twelve yards in the third place play off game against South Africa after goalkeeper Kwame Baah had saved a South African spot kick but missed sending the ball high and wide with Ghana's Olympic dream.

"I was originally not one of the players selected to take the penalty against South Africa but after the first five had taken, no player was willing to take. Coach Tanko was calling some players to step up and kick but they all refused. That is why I stepped up for my country. I think that if I had not played the penalty, the referee would've ended the match as some point because nobody was willing to play" he told Saddick Adams of YAC media.

He was the subject of ridicule from Ghanaians after the miss with some people blaming his miss on his choice of her style as a contributory factor.

According to them his dread locks had blinded him hence his inability to score the decisive spot kick.