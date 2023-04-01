6 hours ago

Director of Public Affairs of the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Effia Tenge has exited the service.

Her resignation comes after rising through the ranks and holding various positions in the Ghana Police Service for 18 years.

In a report sighted by GhanaWeb on Starrfm, Afia Tenge expressed her appreciation to all and sundry who supported her throughout the 18 years she spent serving in the Ghana Police Service.

Supt Effia Tenge is well-known and admired by many for her exceptional work ethic during her service as the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service and then proceeded to the Volta Region to hold the position of Public Relations Officer.

She has a Master of Arts degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration from the Methodist University College, Accra as well as a Diploma in Communication Studies from Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Effia Tenge also holds she holds an M.A. in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC), Accra.

Until her appointment as the Greater Accra Public Affairs Director, DSP Effia Tenge used to head the Media Monitoring Desk (National Police Headquarters) where she supervised and analyzed media contents on police reportage.

Read her statement below:

Good morning all, hope we are all fine. Please this is to inform you that I have formally exited the Ghana Police Service after 18 years of active service. Permit me to use this medium to thank you all, l mean every one of you, for your immeasurable support during my appointment as Public Affairs Officer of this noble profession. We will definitely meet again hopefully in a different working environment. Once again thank you very much.

Have a blessed Day

